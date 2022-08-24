Construction of Vehicular Overpass at KPT Junction in the City to Start Soon

Mangaluru: During the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, chaired by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, he informed that an overpass would be constructed between Airport Road (KPT) and Circuit House at a cost of Rs 25 crore for vehicular movement.

The construction of a vehicular overpass at the Karnataka Polytechnic (KPT) junction in the city will soon be a reality as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued work orders to an agency, to undertake the project said HS Linga Gowda, Director, NHAI, Mangaluru.



It is learnt that NH 66 will be under the overpass. The work will start after the rain stops. Another vehicle overpass will be built at Nanthoor Junction at a cost of around Rs 22 crore. The proposal is likely to be finalized after selecting the contractor within a fortnight.

Linge Gowda also said that 40 per cent work of the project to build a new bridge over Falguni river on NH 66 at Kuluru in the city has been completed. “80% of the potholes on the National Highways between BC Road and Mukka have been filled. The work of filling the remaining pits will be completed at the earliest” he added.

KPT JUNCTION

Referring to the Mahakali Padpu underpass project in the city, MP Kateel asked the officials of the Railways and Mangaluru Smart City Mission to ensure that there is no scope for stagnation of water in the underpass during the rainy season. He said that water drainage measures would have to be taken during the construction phase itself.

NANTHOOR JUNCTION

Responding to this, an official of the Smart City Mission said that an 800 meter long drain will have to be made to mix the rain water in Netravati. He said that the drain would have to be laid covering the private properties. An official said that 80 per cent work on the construction of the new swimming pool at Emmakere has been completed.

Mangaluru City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City North MLA Dr Bharat Shetty, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, Zilla Panchayat CEO Kumara, among others were present.

