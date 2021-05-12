Spread the love



















Containment zones increase in central, reduce in north Chennai



Chennai: With Covid cases on the rise in Chennai, a study shows that the spread is not even. While there is a stagnation and reduction in Northern Chennai, Central Chennai has an increase. South Chennai showed just a marginal increase, according to a press release of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The number of streets under strict containment (more than 10 cases), has increased twice from April till May. However there is no even increase but an exponential increase in Central Chennai. In both Central and South Chennai it has almost doubled while North Chennai had shown only a 4% increase.

The Central Chennai zone contributes to 60% of all the cases while South Chennai has an increase of 26% and North Zone the rest.

Ambattur, Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Adayar have more than 100% increase in the number of containment zones. Of this Valsaravakkam has recorded a four fold increase from April last week to May first week.

Madhavaram and Tondiarpet Zones have recorded a decrease in the number of zones while in Royapuram there was no net increase in the past 11 days.

A senior official with the Greater Chennai Corporation told IANS, “We are expecting a reduction in the number of containment zones in all parts of Chennai soon and efforts are on that line. However at present Central Chennai is showing a rapid increase and North a decline. Southern parts of Chennai have a marginal increase only.”