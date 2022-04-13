Contractor Santhosh Patil Suicide: FIR Filed against Minister Eshwarappa

Udupi: The Udupi Town Police have filed an FIR on April 13 against RDPR minister K S Eshwarappa and others in connection with the death of Contractor Santhosh Patil.

Santhosh Patil’s Brother Prashanth Patil filed a Complaint in the Udupi Town police station against Minister Eshwarappa, his PS Basavaraj, Ramesh and others.

In a complaint, Prashanth Patil stated that a few days ago, Santosh had written to the Prime Minister about the non-payment of bills for the contract work carried out.

“RDPR minister K.S. Eshwarappa had instructed Santhosh Patil to complete the road work on February 12, 2021 (in Belagavi). Santhosh completed more than 108 works at an estimated cost of Rs 4 crore. But more than one year has passed and Santhosh has not received any work order nor a single rupee from the Minister or the concerned authorities.

The minister’s associates were asking 40% commission to pass the bills. Santhosh Patil was under stress as he had borrowed money from the financers. Eshwarappa is responsible for my brother’s death. Before his death, Santhosh Patil had sent a WhatsApp message to his friends stating his intention to end his life blaming Eshwarappa.

Minister Eshwarappa and his close aides Basavaraj and Ramesh are directly responsible for his death and the police should take action against them, he said.

Based on the complaint the Udupi Town Police filed an FIR on April 13 morning at 2:20 am under section 306 IPC.