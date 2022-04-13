Contractor Santhosh Patil’s Body Handed over to Family Members

Udupi: The district Police have handed over the Body of Santhosh Patil to his family members after completion of the post mortem procedure.

After two hours of the post mortem procedure, the body was handed over to the family members in the presence of SP Vishnuvardhan.

The Body has been taken in an ambulance to Hindalga in the Belagavi district escorted by Udupi police. The Body may reach Belagavi during the wee hours of Thursday.

Speaking to media persons Santhosh Patil’s brother Prashanth said, “We have received assurance from the higher officials of providing justice. We still demand that the accused be sent behind bars”.

Santhosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in a hotel room in Udupi. He had earlier accused minister K S Eshwarappa of demanding a 40 percent commission on the work executed by him.

The minister had not only dismissed his allegations but also filed a defamation suit against Santhosh Patil. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil had held the minister responsible for his death.