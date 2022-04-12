Contractor Santosh Who Wrote Letter to PM Modi Against Eshwarappa Commits Suicide

Contractor Santosh Who Wrote Letter to PM Modi Against Minister Eshwarappa Commits Suicide

Udupi: In a Shocking incident, contractor Santosh K Patil who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Karnataka minister, KS Eshwarappa, committed suicide in a Lodge in Udupi here, on April 12.

On April 11, evening Santhosh along with two of his friends arrived in Udupi and booked two rooms at Shambhavi Hotel near KSRTC Bus stand. Santosh stayed alone in the room and sent a death note to the media persons in Bangaluru. When the Police tried to trace his mobile, the location was traced to Udupi.

The Udupi police started to search for Santosh and found him dead in the Hotel room.

Recently Santosh Patail had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa alleging that the minister and his associates were harassing him for giving the commission to clear bills for civil work that he carries out on the Minister’s instructions.

Udupi SP Vishnuvardhan, additional SP Siddalingappa and other officials visited the spot.