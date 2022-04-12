Contractor suicide: Congress attacks PM Modi over ‘corruption’ in K’taka



Bengaluru: Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the suicide of the contractor and BJP worker in Karnataka, the Congress on Tuesday alleged that corruption level in state is so high that the saffron party is not able to protect its own party workers.

AICC General Secretary and State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “The BJP worker has committed suicide as PM Modi did not bother to react to the letter written to him. PM Modi always says ‘na khaaoonga, na khaane doonga’ (I won’t take bribes and I will not let others take bribes). However, he is silent about what is going on in Karnataka. PM Modi is not bothering about the ‘khawoonga, khilawoonga’ (I will take bribe, will also let others take bribe) situation existing right under his nose in Karnataka,” Surjewala explained.

“Ruling Bommai government is mired in rampant corruption. The corruption charges are heard in all government departments. The 40 per cent commission allegation is not confined to a minister, it is an allegation against the ruling BJP government. BJP indulged in looting and swallowed its own worker,” he charged.

Contractor Santosh Patil’s allegation stands as evidence for this. If the ruling BJP government is not sparing its own worker, one can imagine the magnitude of corruption that is being practiced.’ When the 40 per cent commission came out, Chief Minister Bommai turned a blind eye. Union Home Minister Amit Shah refused to take action and PM Modi did not bother to react, finally resulting in the death of BJP worker. “This is a corruption and murder case,” he charged.

The case must be lodged against Minister Eshwarappa under IPC Sections 302 (murder). He should be sacked from the position and arrested.

“If Chief Minister Bommai does not initiate action, it can be assumed that he is also a partner in the crime. If Eshwarappa’s resignation is not taken immediately, the Congress will gherao Chief Minister Bommai and demand resignation of Eshwarappa,” he said.

Patil, a contractor and BJP leader from Belagavi district of Karnataka alleged that Minister Eshwarappa had demanded 40 per cent commission for his work through his aide. Patil ended his life after consuming poison at a lodge in Udupi. Patil had earlier shot letters to Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh blaming Eshwarappa for demanding 40 per cent cut from him.

However, Chief Minister Bommai has maintained that he will order a detailed probe into the incident. “It is going to be an open probe. The government has considered the suicide of contractor seriously. The exact reason for suicide is yet to be ascertained. I have given directions to conduct inquiry legally and there will be no intervention by the government,” he said.

A detailed probe will be conducted on the death note, letters written to Prime Minister Modi and all aspects and culprits would be punished, Chief Minister Bommai stated.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has stated that during his tenure as the Chief Minister, then Minister K.J. George faced allegations by a police officer and he resigned from the post of Home Minister. Patil in his suicide note had stated that Minister Eshwarappa should be held responsible for his death. This case has to be lodged under IPC section 300 (the act by which the death is caused) and he should be punished under IPC Section 302 (murder).