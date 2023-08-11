‘Contractors vs Cong govt in K’taka’: We will pass the litmus test, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The tug-of-war between contractors and the Congress government in Karnataka is escalating as the government has decided to withhold contractors’ bills pending investigation over allegations of rampant corruption during the previous BJP government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that his government will pass the litmus test.

“We will take allegations against us as a challenge. We will win this litmus test and prove before the people that ours is not only a good government but transparent, pro-people and excellent government,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

Siddaramaiah explained that before elections the party had assured to get the investigation done on the corruption and scandals of the previous BJP government in the state.

The people of the state have reposed faith in the promise and voted against the corruption, commission menace and looting of tax money by the BJP which enabled the victory of 135 Congress candidates.

“It is our duty to keep the word and the 40 per cent commission scam of BJP has been given to the judicial probe led by the retired justice B. Veerappa,” he said.

He said that during the tenure of the BJP government, the bills were taken without executing work or bills were taken for old works or also for half-done works. The judicial probe is investigating the matter. It is not appropriate to release the bills before the investigation report, he said.

He said that the contractors should not have fears.

“For those who have genuinely got the work done will be safe. But, those who have committed fraud must be punished,” he said.

BJP party has been alleged of taking 40 per cent commission as a bribe which was one of the major election issues racked up by Congress during the recent assembly polls in the state.

Former chief minister Basavaraja Bommai had demanded the intervention of Rahul Gandhi for clearing pending bills withheld by the Congress government in Karnataka.

“After seeing the demands of Bommai, it seems he has more trust in Rahul Gandhi and lacks trust in the efficiency of PM Modi,” Siddaramaiah taunted.

He said that the small, and medium contractors and BBMP Contractors’ Association had already discussed the matter with him regarding payment of bills.

“The directions have been given for releasing bills for certain works. After the completion of routine procedures the bills will be released,” he said.

He said that the contractors have told the media that a few of the contractors are issuing statements to the media for selfish and ulterior motives.

“We are not behind the commission. Do you need more proof of our commitment to target corrupt contractors,” the Chief Minister said.

