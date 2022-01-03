Contracts of Pvt hospitals in MP extended till March 31 to prepare for 3rd Covid wave



Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government has extended contracts of private hospitals in the state till March 31 to strengthen its medical facilities amid warning of a third Covid wave.

In view of rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases, the government has directed district administrations in the state to be ready with all arrangements required to protect the lives of people. They have been asked to engage private hospitals and medical institutions to ensure adequate numbers of beds.

The government has directed the district administrations to prepare at least 25,000 beds in both government and private hospitals in every district. Private hospitals, which are not ready to engage with the government, will not be forced. They would be permitted to admit Covid patients, but charge as per the government’s rules. Hospitals found over-charging may face strict action.

“Under the Mukhyamantri Covid Upchar Yojana, the contract of private hospitals has been extended till March 31. All private hospitals, whether they are engaged with the government or not, will be liable to provide accurate data pertaining to the number of patients admitted and the number of beds available. Private hospitals will have to share the number of beds and patients with the government which will be updated in the government-run Sarthak portal,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

On Sunday, reviewing the government’s preparation for the third wave, Chouhan had directed district administrations to set up Covid care centres, isolation centres in wards and villages.

“The current situation in other states and overseas countries badly affected by the third wave of the pandemic, indicates that the majority of the people will not need hospitalisation. But, we will ensure that people in isolation are monitored and provided all necessary support to recover,” Chouhan added.

Village, Panchayat and Ward level committees should take cough, cold, mild fever seriously. If there are such symptoms, then the sample should be taken immediately and a test conducted. Make arrangements for treatment. Get health information by keeping an eye constantly on the patients in home isolation, the Chief Minister stated.