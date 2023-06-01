Controversial Bishop Franco Mulakkal quits as head of Jalandhar Diocese

The controversial Bishop of the Roman Catholic Church’s Jalandhar Diocese, Franko Mulakkal, has resigned from the post, the India representative of the Vatican announced on Thursday, but clarified that it was not a disciplinary action.



The statement also said the resignation that Mullakal sought to the Pope has been accepted on June 1 and he has been given the status of Bishop Emeritus.

In a brief video of the Bishop that has now come out, he is shown thanking all those who prayed for him when he went through difficult times and also points out that it was he who had requested that he be allowed to resign as the Bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese.

Trouble started for Mulakkal, who, while serving as Bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese, was accused of raping a nun, who belonged to the Missionaries of Jesus congregation.

During his visits between 2014 and 2016 to Kerala, he was accused of raping the 43-year old nun on 13 occasions.

Later, he was removed from the charge of the Jalandhar diocese.

A complaint was filed against him in June 2018 in Kerala and Mulakkal was arrested on September 21, 2018 on rape charges.

He secured bail on October 16, 2018.

However, on January 14 last year, the trial court at Kottayam which heard the nun rape case exonerated him of all the charges.

Kottayam Additional District Court Judge G.Gopakumar’s verdict enabled Mulakkal to walk scot free and it was scenes of joy when there were tears rolling down the cheek of the bishop and he was seen hugging his well wishers who had come in good numbers to hear the verdict.

But the prosecution which was in a state of shock after hearing the acquittal filed an appeal against the verdict at the Kerala High Court and is waiting to be heard.

