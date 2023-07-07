Convener of Shri Niranjan Swamy Aided School Arrested While Accepting Bribe

Mangaluru: The Lokayukta sleuths arrested a school Convenor on July 7 while she was accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakhs for signing the documents of a retired teacher.

The arrested has been identified as Jyothi Poojary, convener of Shri Niranjan Swamy Aided School in Sunkadakatte.

According to the Lokayukta police, Shobharani who served as a teacher for 42 years, will retire on July 31. On May 25, Shobharani submitted a request letter for pension, requesting convenor Jyothi to sign and send it to the Education officer. But Jyothi did not sign the request letter, nor did she send it to the Education officer. Jyothi demanded Rs 20 Lakhs from Shobharani to sign and forward the Pension request letter to the Education officer.

On July 5, Shobharani went to Jyothi’s residence to get the documents signed to apply for the retirement pension, Jyothi demanded Rs 5 lakh.

In this connection, Shobharani filed a complaint with the Lokayukta. On July 7, Jyothi was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. The Lokayukta police arrested Jyothi and seized the money from her possession. Jyothi Poojary was later produced before the court.

Under the direction of Lokayukta SP Simon, the operation was carried out by DySP Cheluvaraj and DySP Kalavathi, Inspector Vinayak Billava and staff.

