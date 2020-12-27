Spread the love



















Converted Catholic Family shows that Christmas is About Sharing, Caring & Loving

Panjim-Goa: H. Lakhappa stays on Band, opposite St. Ines Church, Panaji. Since 1996 every year on Christmas day he invites all his Kannadiga and other neighbours and shares his Christmas joy by giving a chicken biriyani meal for approximately 300 persons. This year is the Silver Jubilee of his Christmas sharing. This year due to Covid-19, instead of meals, he distributed homemade sweet packets to 117 families! He came to Goa with his mother as a small boy. He worked as a helper washing dishes in a hotel. Later he worked for CCP as a wet garbage collector. Later he worked for Late Erasmo Sequeira’s soft drink unit. He became a motorcycle pilot.

Photograph of Lakhappa’s family. His eldest married daughter is missing in this photo, she lives in Bambolim

By his hard work and God’s blessing, he has come up in life. Of his own accord, he and his entire family became Catholic during Easter Vigil Night Mass at St. Ines Church in 2013. In St. Ines parish his family, especially his son Govind, is a highly respected person. He is a lector (reader for Mass), a eucharistic minister, youth leader and ever ready to reach out to needy persons. Their simple philosophy is “There is greater joy in giving than receiving”. Christmas is sharing, caring and loving in deeds. Lakhappa’s family shares Good News of Jesus by their generous deeds. They are a source of inspiration for my mission of 3 L.

SHARING THE CHRISTMAS TRADITION WITH THE SLUM CHILDREN

P Camra Bhatt at Miramar could be called a slum area in Goa. Panaji Corporation’s sweepers, drivers, manual workers live there in huts. For Goa’s standard, it is a mini slum. Most Kannadigas live there for the last 3 to 4 generations. I invited a few of them to visit Loyola Hall on 26th at 7 pm. They came and I shared with them the Christmas sweets which we received from our friends. If God wills, if I am alive and get the help from generous persons, I would invite 100 plus children from that slum for a Christmas celebration on 25th evening 2021 and give each one of them a packet of sweets, a cotton towel and an artefact as a Christmas souvenir. I have shared the photograph of these children near Loyola Hall crib prepared by our candidates under the leadership of their director Fr. Malcolm Barreto, SJ. Enjoy your Christmas by sharing and caring.