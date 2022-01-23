Convinced?

By
Fr Joachim D'Souza Capuchin
-
Spread the love

Convinced?

Mummy fondling daddy dandling silvery star
Home making bond bridging life blooming afar
Laughter honey cherished friends unified ring
Immaculate heart thine you live Gods wing

Soaked in serenity sentiments groom in glistening
Pretentious project pounding position searching
Spoofing simple betraying beloved hollow trench
Seditious serpent venom vomiting sinking bunch

White washed tombs fake futile dry devious rock
Queasy designed slate bluff bully buckaroo mock
Grab glutton hoard wealth woman wine to have
Cheat conscience display divine dig own grave

End of the day conscience frisks avail aura seed
Naked to earth naked to tomb nothing to board
Why play game to defame desert destroy binding
Convince conquer heart that cries eternally abiding

Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin

From The Author:


Spread the love

Leave a Reply