Convinced?
Mummy fondling daddy dandling silvery star
Home making bond bridging life blooming afar
Laughter honey cherished friends unified ring
Immaculate heart thine you live Gods wing
Soaked in serenity sentiments groom in glistening
Pretentious project pounding position searching
Spoofing simple betraying beloved hollow trench
Seditious serpent venom vomiting sinking bunch
White washed tombs fake futile dry devious rock
Queasy designed slate bluff bully buckaroo mock
Grab glutton hoard wealth woman wine to have
Cheat conscience display divine dig own grave
End of the day conscience frisks avail aura seed
Naked to earth naked to tomb nothing to board
Why play game to defame desert destroy binding
Convince conquer heart that cries eternally abiding
Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin
