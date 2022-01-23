Convinced?

Mummy fondling daddy dandling silvery star

Home making bond bridging life blooming afar

Laughter honey cherished friends unified ring

Immaculate heart thine you live Gods wing

Soaked in serenity sentiments groom in glistening

Pretentious project pounding position searching

Spoofing simple betraying beloved hollow trench

Seditious serpent venom vomiting sinking bunch

White washed tombs fake futile dry devious rock

Queasy designed slate bluff bully buckaroo mock

Grab glutton hoard wealth woman wine to have

Cheat conscience display divine dig own grave

End of the day conscience frisks avail aura seed

Naked to earth naked to tomb nothing to board

Why play game to defame desert destroy binding

Convince conquer heart that cries eternally abiding

Fr Joachim D’Souza, Capuchin

