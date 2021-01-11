Spread the love



















Convocation Day Ceremony 2019-20 held at School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: The evening college programme witnessed triple celebration – convocation ceremony of the outgoing batch, an Orientation Programme for the fresher’s and the bicentenary celebration of Rev. Fr. Peter Joseph De Cloriviere SJ, the Founder of the Congregation of Daughters of the Heart of Mary on 9th January 2021 at 4:00 pm.

The programme began with a prayer song invoking the blessing of the Almighty. A minute of silence was maintained to pay homage to late Dr Olinda Pereira the founder Principal who passed away on May 31, 2020, on the 60th anniversary of Roshni Nilaya. Prof. Evelyn Benis the Course Co-ordinator welcomed the Graduates, freshers and the dignitaries followed by the presentation of the annual report of the course. All the Graduates who were present were honoured with the convocation certificate.

The chief guest Prof. Philomena D’Sa Provincial Superior India Province South addressed the gathering and motivated them stating that never to give up in life and always contribute what you have received to humanity.

Dr Juliet C.J, Principal – School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, congratulated Prof. Evelyn Benis, for the 15th convocation day ceremony. She appreciated the hard work and the dedication of the graduates towards the course. The graduates were applauded for 60 seconds by all to mark the significance of the Diamond Jubilee of the Institution. The freshers were welcomed to be part of Roshni Nilaya.

Prof Vida Sequeira, the President of the Institute, in her Presidential address called on the graduates to be open to the doors of opportunity and to transform themselves and to the larger society. She was overwhelmed to see the spirit of learning amongst the students and her speech expressed how delighted she was witnessing the gathering. As a gesture of gratitude, all the faculty and dignitaries were presented with a plant. The faculty were called upon to share their opinion on the course. They wished all the graduates and the freshers for their success and prosperity in their future endeavours.

“I learnt to be kind to my students after witnessing the faculty here being kind to others,” said one of the graduates while expressing his opinion about the course. The students were happy to be part of the evening programme and mentioned that it was one of the relaxing moments while learning and spending time with their classmates which they are missing now after the course has come to an end. One of the elderly couples who were the participants of the PGDC programme shared their services rendered to the society. This was a time of reflection and reminiscence. A short clipping about the programme was displayed.

The best outgoing Awards were awarded for their commitment and the excellent performance in the examination. Prof. Shobha compered the event. Prof. Rosa rendered a vote of thanks. The event concluded with the National Anthem. Thereafter all the students and the faculty interacted with each other and enjoyed their refreshments.