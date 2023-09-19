Convocation Programme at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

Mangaluru: The convocation programme for the outgoing students of the academic year 2021-23 and 2022-23 was held on September 18, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the college auditorium.

The Chief Guest for the programme was D Vedavyas Kamath, MLA Mangaluru South Constituency and Mrs Wilma Elizabeth Tauro, Labour Officer Subdivision, Mangaluru. The Guests of Honour for the programme were Vignesh, A.S.I. – Jaquar Company; Rajshekar, General Manager – Service Arvind Motors; Anand Kumar, General Manager – Advaith Hyundai Group; Balakrishna Gatty, Proprietor – Gajanana Machine Works.

The programme was presided over by Fr Melwyn Pinto SJ, Rector – St. Aloysius Institutions, Mangalore. Fr John D’souza SJ, Director – St Aloysius ITI, Roshan D’Souza – Principal, Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal, Noel Lobo – Training Officer, N Shashank, President – Student Council and Ashwin Jason D’ souza, Convener of the programme were also present on the dais.

The programme commenced with a prayer song led by the students. Tulunadu is well known for its culture. Chende is the cultural element in Tulunadu. A change in performance was done by the students. The welcome dance was performed by sewing technology and fashion design students. Ashwin Jason D’souza, Convener of the programme escorted the dignitaries to the dais. Roshan Dsouza, Principal extended a cordial welcome to the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries.

Miss Ayshath Akeelath, a student of the sewing technology trade and Sagar Pandya, a student of the MMV trade spoke a few words on behalf of the graduating students and thanked the institution for providing the best training and ample opportunities for the development of students. The college magazine KAUSHALYA 2022-23 was released by the dignitaries. Chief Guest MLA Vedavyas Kamath, was felicitated for his hard work and achievement. Mrs Daina Laura Fernandes, JTO of Workshop Calculation and Science was felicitated for her 25 years of service in the institution.

D Vedavyas Kamath addressing the gathering said, “First of all, if the institution has to grow, many people have worked behind it. The convocation ceremony has been organised grandly. A class is a maximum of 45 minutes or 1 hour. A teacher is a second person after a mother or father. We pray for our guru (teacher). We have lightened the lamp today during the inauguration. Light is a running ray. Let the same light brighten your future. In life education is important. Along with education, we get to learn more soft skills to develop ourselves professionally and also we get many opportunities. When we fail we must not give up. Instead, we must try and try to achieve success.”

The graduating students were honoured with the shawl and convocation certificate. Also speaking on the occasion, Mrs Wilma Elizabeth Tauro said, “When you learn you teach, when you teach you get. You all are excited about your convocation day. You must thank your parents and teachers because they play an important role in your life, what you are today is because of them. The teachers who have taught you are very happy and proud today as you all are getting graduated. Your teachers have moulded you with skills, using these skills you have to build your career professionally. You have to become good citizens in society. There are different government job opportunities, government schemes, and pension plans available for ITI graduates in the labour sector which you must make use of.”

During the academic year training was given to the plumber students by the Jaguar Company and also the tool kit was distributed to the plumber students during the convocation programme. The staff members sang a Kannada song ‘Araluva Hoovugale’ to the graduating students, to which the students responded with great enthusiasm and emotions. In his Presidential address, Rector Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ said, “All the staff members are the reason for what you are today. You are all brilliant and you are going to build your career, you must be proud of yourself. Some people complete their studies and go far. After some years they come back and say thank you to their teachers for what they have done for them. We must also encourage the students who have failed in SSLC to join ITI. What we learn today is the step to the future.” I wish you all the best, he added.

A dance was performed by the students. Ashwin Jason Dsouza, Convener of the programme, proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was conducted by Winston D’souza, a student of MMV 2nd year and Abdul Waris, a student of MRAC 2nd year.

