Convocation Programme of Outgoing Students of St Aloysius ITI

Mangaluru: The convocation programme for the outgoing students of the academic year 2020-22 and 2021-22 of St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute was held on September 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the college auditorium.

The Chief Guest for the programme was Mr Arvind Shrivastav, Center Head, FIZA by Nexus Mall, Mangalore. The Guest of Honour for the programme was Mr Naveen Rasquenha, President Old Students Association. The programme was presided over by Rev Fr Melwyn Pinto SJ, Rector-St. Aloysius institutions, Mangalore. Rev Fr John D’souza SJ, Director-St Aloysius ITI, Roshan D’Souza-Principal, Alwyn Menezes-Vice Principal, Noel Lobo-Training Officer and Robin Vas-Convener of the programme were present also present on the dais.

The programme commenced by a prayer led by Wilson N, JTO. The welcome dance was performed by sewing technology students. Roshan Dsouza, Principal extended a cordial welcome to the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries.

Mohammed Saifulla, Ex-President of Student Council from Mechanic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning trade spoke a few words on behalf of the graduating students and thanked the institution for providing the best training and ample opportunities for the development of students.

The graduating students were honoured by the shawl and convocation certificate. During the academic year training was given to the plumber students by the Jaquar Company and also the tool kit was distributed to the plumber students during the convocation programme.

Chief Guest Arvind Shrivastav addressed the gathering by saying,”We must carry the legacy of St Aloysius forward”. He also gave some important tips to the students and said, “Don’t care about what people think about you. You are blessed with skills, use those skills. You must have a razor sharp focus on your career. You have to keep updating yourselves by sharpening your skills and acquiring knowledge. Don’t just sit on the ground and look at the sky by dreaming, it will not help. Take care of your family, achieve your target. Sky’s the limit for what you can achieve”

Director Rev Fr. John D’souza SJ addressed the gathering saying, “Congratulations to the graduating students . You have secured 100% result and placement. Parents on one hand and staff members on another hand worked very hard for you. Today we are sending you back to shine. We believe that you will be our representatives and ambassadors. We welcome you to the alumni association “

In his Presidential address, Rev Fr. Melwin Pinto SJ said, “The institution has secured 100% result, 100% placement and 100% admission. All the staff members are the reason for this. You are all brilliant and you are going forward, you must be proud of yourself. Some people complete their studies and go far. After some years they come back and say thank you to their teachers for what they have done for them. I wish you all the best. Go forth and shine in life. May God bless you all.”

Robin Vas Convener of the programme, proposed the vote of thanks. The staff members sang a song ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’ to the graduating students, for which the students responded with great enthusiasm and emotions.The programme was compered by Shawn Sebastian D’souza, student of MRAC 2nd year and Renuka of Sewing Technology trade. The programme concluded with singing of the National Anthem.

