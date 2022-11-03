COO of Royal Bhutan Army calls on Defence Secy to enhance bilateral ties

The Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Royal Bhutan Army, Lt. Gen. Batoo Tshering called on Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane here on Thursday to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.



New Delhi: The Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Royal Bhutan Army, Lt. Gen. Batoo Tshering called on Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane here on Thursday to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

“During the interaction, they discussed ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries’ armies and reviewed areas of mutual interest to increase ties,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Secretary congratulated Tshering for completing 17 years as the COO of Royal Bhutan Army.

Tshering was enthusiastic about the positive connect with the Indian military training team and acknowledged its contribution to the well-being of Bhutan since 1962, said the statement.

Aramane also acknowledged the National Service Programme (Gyalsung) launched by Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the king of Bhutan, and discussed the possible avenues of cooperation between India and Bhutan in the area of skill development of youth.

Tshering was also appreciative of the review he carried out of the passing out parade at Officers Training Academy in Chennai.