Cooker blast case: Driver given Rs 5 lakh, new autorickshaw

Mangaluru: The new autorickshaw was given to him by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath out of his personal funds. The BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel presented to Poojary a cheque for Rs 5 lakh, which was collected by party workers.

Poojary and the main accused Shariq suffered burns after the cooker carried by Shariq exploded a few meters away from Kankanady police station while the autorickshaw was moving. Following the discharge of Poojary from the hospital two months ago, Kamath met him in his house in Ujjody and assured him of a new autorickshaw and money necessary to run the family.

Kateel told reporters on Sunday by handing over autorickshaw, Kamath has kept his words. “Handing over autorickshaw and giving the cheque was the action by us to stand with Mr. Poojary in this time of crisis,” he said and added persons behind the explosion will undergo rigorous imprisonment for their alleged involvement in terrorist activity

