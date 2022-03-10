Coorg Holiday Checklist: 10 Things To Keep In Mind

Every corner of India is supremely beautiful. You wish to holiday with your family soon and are taking a vote about which part of India you should visit. For some reason, the south of India finds unanimous favour among all members, and you start scouting for suitable destinations that the entire family can enjoy. Let’s make it easier for you: go to Coorg. You’re welcome!

Coorg: One of India’s most beloved holiday destinations

Scenic and serene, Coorg is the foremost hill station in Karnataka, if not the rest of South India. A salubrious climate, plenty of family-oriented activities, several wonderful food options and excellent Coorg resorts all combine to make the experience one of the most memorable ones in your life. The tourist season kicks off during the months of June to September when the weather is superb and there are many things to do. However, trekkers and honeymooners will prefer the most sedate pace of the October to March months.

Places to visit in Coorg

The hill station is full of natural delights, coffee plantations, spice markets, waterfalls and gardens, restaurants and the best Coorg resorts. If you’re planning your tour itinerary, be sure to include these must-visit spots:

● Omkareshwara Temple – you will be intrigued by this temple because it was built in the 1800s and employs a mix of Islamic and Gothic styles

● Madikeri Fort

● Bhagamandala Temple complex – it is built near the holy confluence of the Kauvery and Kanika rivers

● Bylakuppe – this is the site of the biggest Tibetan settlement in South India. You can also visit the beautiful Namdroling Monastery here

● Abbi Falls

● Madikeri Hills and Tadiandamol Peak

● Dubare Elephant Camp – visit this place with the young ones to watch elephants being washed, exercised and fed. The forest area also houses many other animal species

● Talakaveri Wildlife Sanctuary

● Nisargadhama Island – spread over 25 acres, it houses bamboo trees and is a great picnic site

Things to do in Coorg

Go sightseeing. We’ve already mentioned the must-see places to visit in Coorg above. Most people head to Coorg for a restful holiday, and the good news is, you can combine sightseeing in the daylight hours with taking it easy once the evening falls. Make a plan and hire a car to visit all the prominent tourists’ spots and markets, and return to your Coorg resort to unwind, have dinner and fall asleep after a long day of seeing the sights.

Explore the local cuisine. Coorg has many surprises up its sleeve in terms of local cuisine. You can find some of the most delectable local recipes on street-side stalls, such as Pandi curry, Nuputtu, Kadambuttu and Bamboo shoot curry. But if you would rather savour international cuisines prepared by expert chefs, you should head to restaurants like Barbeque Bay located inside Club Mahindra Madikeri, a premium Coorg resort known for its sumptuous offerings.

Shop for spices, coffee, wine and handmade chocolates. Coorg is already famous for its coffee beans, but it has recently started producing Civet coffee, which is the most expensive bean in the world. You can shop for the coffee of your choice, along with homemade wine and luscious handmade chocolates.

The essential Coorg holiday checklist

1. Pack light and for the weather. Cotton clothing is best for Coorg, with one jacket thrown in for windy or cold evenings.

2. Take sturdy walking shoes. Coorg is best explored on foot, whether you’re headed to see Abbi Falls or exploring the Friday Market – shoes with a strong sole are vital.

3. Pack bug repellent, because you will be plagued by mosquitoes after dark.

4. Make a list of the places you wish to visit and have them vetted by your Coorg resort concierge.

5. Make a shopping list and ask the Coorg resort concierge for tips on which markets and shops to go to.

6. Visit a spa. The best ones are in the Madikeri area if you’re looking for traditional massages.

7. Do a coffee plantation tour, and buy coffee on-site.

8. Go on adventure activities like trekking, cycling, angling and boating.

9. Buy handmade chocolates for yourself and to gift your friends and relatives.

10. Book a Club Mahindra resort for your stay.

Why stay at the Club Mahindra Madikeri, Coorg

Every great holiday is supplemented by the best living conditions. We recommend staying at the Club Mahindra Madikeri resort for the best amenities, food, on-site activities and most comfortable rooms in all of Coorg.

How to book your holiday

Visit www.clubmahindra.com. Provide necessary details like name, mobile number, etc to get in touch with a holiday expert. The holiday expert will help you with the Club Mahindra membership details and further process.

Try a 360° virtual tour of Club Mahindra Coorg resort on the website. Click on “Member Login”. Otherwise, you can log on to the mobile app of Club Mahindra. After entering your membership number as your username, create a unique password.

On your dashboard, select the Coorg resort. Browse the digital calendar to check availability on the required dates. After confirmation, tap on “Book now”