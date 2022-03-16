Coorg’s Famous Aromatic Oils: Uses and Benefits

Full of natural beauty and a culturally rich spot, Coorg is one of the foremost tourist destinations in India. Located in southern Karnataka, the hill station abounds with green valleys, forests, several waterfalls and hills. It makes for a wonderful holiday spot for singletons and families alike, with its zigzagging roads, aromatic blossoms and cool climate. If you are planning a holiday to South India this year, we suggest booking one of the premium Coorg resorts and packing your bags.

Coorg: India’s treasure trove of natural wonders

Known as the ‘Scotland of India’ since the time of the British Rule, Coorg is known for several natural scenic wonders and the prettiest landscapes. On your list of places to visit in Coorg, you should include:

Abbi or Abbey Falls

Nisargadhama Forest

Iruppu Falls

Cauvery River

Talakaveri

Kote Betta

Brahmagiri Hills

Things to buy in Coorg

Most people head to Coorg to experience its hushed tranquillity, and you’ve already made a list of places to visit in Coorg. But shopping buffs are pleasantly surprised to find that the region produces several local items of superior quality. Chief among these is coffee, which is processed from the several coffee plantations in the area. You can buy coffee beans or powder from the plantations, or even the local markets. Next, you should stock up on locally produced organic honey which offers gentle sweetness and has a high medicinal value. You should also buy the region’s oranges to eat during your stay; these are best at staving off thirst and eliminating nausea. One of the significant buys, however, is essential or aromatic oils.

About aromatic oils from Coorg

Coorg is most famous for its coffee, but over the years, visitors to this hill station have discovered its other secret: aromatic oils. Coorg produces a number of aromatic essential oils that promote good health and healing. Chief among these are eucalyptus oil, tea tree oil, sandalwood oil and wintergreen oil. These are cultivated and produced locally and are of the highest quality. And you can buy them from most markets and shops in Coorg. Just ask your Coorg resort concierge about the best places to buy what you need, and you can get the best products to take home with you.

Uses and benefits of aromatic oils

Aromatic oils are the main component of the science of Aromatherapy, which aims to heal various aches and pains in the human body through aroma and the oil’s healing powers. Aromatherapy is an ancient science practised by cultures in Egypt, India, China and Greece, among other countries. It uses smell and skin absorption of the oil via creams, gels, soap, oil diffusers, lotions, bath salts, masks, compresses and inhalers. Aromatic oils are often used to manage pain, relieve stress and anxiety, ease digestive discomfort, improve sleep, improve palliative care, reduce inflammation and nausea, boost immunity and provide short term relief from chronic ailments like migraine and hypertension.

Some uses of popular aromatic oils are:

Tea tree oil: helps reduce acne, ringworm and Athlete’s Foot

Peppermint oil: eases headache, regularises digestive cycle, is a good anti-fungal and anti-microbial agent

Eucalyptus oil: clears nasal passages, relieves pain and reduces inflammation

Lemongrass oil: relieves stress, alleviates depression, and heals wounds

Wintergreen oil: improves blood circulation, reduces pain, promotes detoxification of the body, and soothes a cold or symptoms of flu

Lavender oil: treats anxiety, soothes inflammation, reduces stress and relieves the discomfort associated with menstrual cramps, eczema, nausea, etc.

Where to buy aromatic oils in Coorg

There are several markets and stores that retail aromatic oils in Coorg. The most popular ones are Coorg Greens, Aroma Coffee, Choco Coorg Spice, and Coorg Homemade Wine & Spices. Your Coorg resort concierge can recommend the best places to buy these oils; do look for products that are authentic, produced in Coorg and sold at a reasonable cost. Some retailers can even ship the oil you need online if they don’t have it in stock.

