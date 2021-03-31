Spread the love



















Cop attacked by Holi revellers in UP district



Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): A group of Holi revellers allegedly thrashed a sub-inspector for asking them to stop playing loud music and not to create a ruckus on the streets.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Sub-Inspector Pushpendra Singh, deputed at the Pital Nagri police outpost, was returning home.

He saw a crowd playing loud music and dancing on the street. He asked them to stop the music and return to their homes.

The rowdy crowd attacked the police official. The area councillor’s husband, who came to the policeman’s rescue, was also attacked.

A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Police said a case had been registered and four accused had been arrested.

According to Pushpendra Singh, he was returning from duty around 1.30 a.m. when I saw the crowd creating a ruckus and playing loud music.

“When I asked them to stop it, the men attacked me with sticks and even damaged my two-wheeler. The area councillor’s husband, who had come to help me, was also attacked,” he said.

Sompal Saini, husband of the councillor Rani Saini, accused the crowd of misbehaving and creating a ruckus in front of their house.

He said, “The crowd was asked to stop playing loud music but they threatened to set the police outpost on fire.

Moradabad Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said, “Both the injured persons were taken to hospital and given first aid. Raids are being conducted to arrest all the accused and people who were part of the late-night celebration. So far, four of the accused have been arrested. The incident was captured on CCTV camera and a probe is on.”

The police officer said that an FIR has been registered against eight named and 10 unidentified persons under various IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder) and 452 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint).