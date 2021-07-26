Spread the love



















Cop injured in misfire in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: A personal security officer (PSO) of a politician was injured on Monday in a misfire from his service rifle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Police sources said Altaf Hussain Chechi, posted as security guard of J&K Apni Party chief coordinator Fazal Muhammad, was injured in misfire from his own service rifle in Chandusa village of Baramulla district.

“He shot himself in the foot. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment”, sources said.

