Cop suspended for beating Imam in UP’s Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: A police post in-charge was suspended for allegedly beating up an Imam while trying to disperse people after the completion of the namaaz at a Mosque here.

The accused official, Arjun Singh, posted in-charge of Pandey Hata area that falls under the Rajghat police station, was trying to disperse the people after namaaz on Tuesday evening.

He later attacked Mohammad Hashim, the Imam, and beat him till the people around intervened.

A video clip of the statement of the Imam had gone viral on social media on Wednesday evening.

In his statement, the Imam of Nai Masjid, Maulana Mohammad Hashim told the police that around 3.30 pm after Asra namaz he was in the mosque when the police outpost in charge, Arjun Singh, started dispersing people from the Mosque in view of the Covid protocols.

He then turned to the Imam who was on the stairs of the mosque and beat him. He also used unparliamentary language and tore his clothes.

The Kotwali circle officer reached the spot and pacified them.

SSP Dinesh Kumar P said, “On the report of Circle Officer Kotwali, the Pandey Hata police post in-charge Arun Singh has been suspended. SP city is investigating the matter and further action would be taken on the basis of his report.”

According to the Covid restrictions, a maximum of five people is allowed to gather at a time at one place to offer prayers.