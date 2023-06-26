Cops Arrest 2 Persons Involved in 2-Wheelers Thefts, Chain Snatching, among 12 other Cases



Mangaluru: Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at the police commissioner conference hall, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, “: The Surathkal police have arrested two persons in connection to two-wheeler thefts and chain snatching, who have 12 other prior crime related cases. The arrested accused are Habeeb Hassan from Krishnapura and Mohammed Faisal from Ullal.”

” Among the 12 cases, eight are chain snatching and four bike thefts revealed after their arrest. Police have confiscated goods worth Rs 14 lakhs from the duo. Both the accused are habitual and repeated offenders. While Habeeb Hassn has 35 cases filed against him in various police stations, Mohammed Faisal has 15 cases in Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Mangaluru city police limits. Mohammed Faisal was convicted in one of the cases under Mangaluru South police station limits” added the Police Commissioner.

The accused used to target elderly women. Stolen two-wheelers were used for chain snatching. Police commissioner Kuldeep Jain announced a reward of Rs 8000 to the police team who were in this operation. DCP’s BP Dinesh Kumar and Anshu Kumar, among others, were present during the press meeting.

