Cops Arrest 3 Persons involved in Matka Gambling & Seize Rs 75K Worth of Items

Mangaluru: Police officers and personnel of the central sub division under the leadership of ACP Mahesh Kumar carrying out an operation were able to arrest three persons on the charges of playing matka gambling on the ground floor of a building near Dr Ambedkar Circle, Mangaluru.

The arrested persons are identified as Manoj George Noronha (43), a resident of Kudupu Nadumane; Praveen (33), a resident of Kotekar, and Rakesh (47), a resident of Gorigudde Nehru Road, Mangaluru.

In the raid, the police confiscated Rs 75,000 worth of items, including Rs 3000 cash, two mobile phones, two computers and other equipment used for gambling activities. More investigation is done by the police in this regard.

