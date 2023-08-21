Cops Arrest 4 Persons, all from Shivamogga Who Tried to Take Away a ATM in Surathkal

Mangaluru: It was on 4 August 2023, that four thieves attempted to take away an ATM, off the National Highway 66, in Surathkal, using an earthmover during the wee hours. As per the Surathkal police, the thieves, who covered their face with masks, came with an earthmover to the unguarded ATM of South Indian Bank, which is in the commercial complex opposite to the Vidyadayinee School, around 2 a.m. Even the earthmover had been stolen from Padubidri in Udupi district.

The thieves broke the glass door of the ATM and then pulled the machine. As they were attempting to take away the ATM machine, it fell off and an alarm was generated soon after. As the bank manager started driving from the city to Surathkal, the bank personnel from New Delhi called 112 Emergency Response Support System to inform them about the theft attempt. By the time the police reached the spot, the thieves had left the place. The police said the earthmover was found abandoned at a place in Jokatte, next on Saturday, 5 August The accused had stolen the excavator/JCB which was parked on Padubidri-Karkala road on 4 August 4 midnight which was later used for ATM theft in Surathkal. The ATM machine with about Rs 2 lakh was at the ATM counter.

The police suspect the involvement of a professional gang in this attempt. A similar attempt to take away the ATM machine was reported in Vinobha Nagar of Shivamogga district on July 26. Another attempt was made in Sangli of Maharashtra in April 2022. And now after a thorough hunt for the four culprits in the Surathkal ATM take-away case, the police have succeeded in nabbing four inter-district thieves on Monday 21 August 2023.

The arrested are identified as Devraj (24), Bharath H (20), Nagraj Naik (21) and Dhanraj Naik (22), all Shivamogga residents. The police have confiscated two-wheelers and two mobile phones from the four worth Rs 50,000, and registered Cases under IPC section 457, 380, 511 on all four of them.

As per police, Devraj Naik and Nagraj Naik have two cases against them at Shikaripura town and rural police stations. The accused have confessed that they had attempted to break open the ATM using an excavator in Shivamogga under Vinobha Nagar police station limits on 26 July 2023.

