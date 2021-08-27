Spread the love



















Cops Arrest 7 Persons for Forging RT-PCR Reports at Talapady Check Post on Two Days

Mangaluru: In two separate cases, Seven people, including two students were arrested for forging RT-PCR reports at Talapady check post on National Highway 66 for entering Dakshina Kannada from Kerala on August 25 and 26.

The arrested are identified as Mohammed Sharif (34) from Padil, Abubakker (28) from Manjeshwar, Abdul Tameem (19) from Chengala, Ismail (48) from Kadappara, and Hadil (25), Kabir A M (24) and Hasin (31) from Cheruvathur. All the seven have been booked under provisions of Indian Penal Code and Under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. The check post at Talapady is among the 17 established on the border to screen those entering from Kerala for RT-PCR test negative certificate not older than 72 hours. The authorities don’t insist upon people to produce this certificate in medical emergencies. And, students arriving for examinations are exempted.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar briefing the media persons said, “17 check posts on the district’s borders to Kerala among which nine fall under Mangaluru police commissionerate have been established. RT-PCR negative report is compulsory for movement, as per the guidelines.. Twenty staff are working in three shifts at the check posts with the support of the revenue and health department. We have arrested Seven persons in two different cases in two days at the check post for forging RT-PCR reports. Apart from the seven arrested, we have also arrested a person who helped in forging the RT-PCR reports in one of the cases, and his mobile phone has been seized for further investigation”

Police Commissioner further said “Three women were present with male members of the families. The women said that they did not know anything about the fake certificates, and therefore were released.Based on other information, the police arrested Kabir A M, owner of a car accessories shop, on charge of creating fake RT-PCR test negative certificates. On Thursday, a team headed by police sub inspector Shivakumar and social welfare department officer Nitin found Sharief, a tile businessman, and Aboobacker, a Saudi Arabia returnee, with the fake RT-PCR test certificates. We are yet to trace the person from whom these two procured the certificates. We are investigating whether there is a link between the fake certificate creators and the agencies that are carrying out the swab test on the borders. We have brought this to the notice of Kasargod district administration as well,”

The seven were arrested by a team headed by Police Sub Inspector Chandrashekaraiah and Health Department Official Pradeep on Wednesday, including three women, with fake RT-PCR test certificates. Two cars and two motorbikes have been confiscated from the arrested. DCP law and order Hariram Shankar, DCP crime and traffic B P Dinesh Kumar were present.

