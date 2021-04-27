Spread the love



















Cops Arrest 7 Persons involved in Kidnapping & Extortion Case in KC Road-Hosangadi

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Police Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The Ullal police arrested seven persons on Tuesday, 27 April 2021, in connection with the kidnapping and extortion cases that happened at KC Road and Hosangadi. The arrested persons are Umar Nawaf (24) from Manjeshwar, Shamsheer (29) from Kasargod, Ahmed Iqbal (33) from Attavar, Yakoob (33) from Manjeshwar, Sayyed Mohammed Kausar (41) from Uppala, Naushad (28) from Manjeshwar and Sheikh Mohammed Riyaz (28) from Uppala. We have seized three cars, one bike, 10 mobile phones, one dagger, 2 swords, property documents and a gold necklace weighing 120-grams from their possession”.

The police commissioner further said, “It is learnt that on 22 April, a person named Ahmed Ashraf was kidnapped from KC Road, after which, Ashraf’s friend, Javed was kidnapped from Hosangadi. Both were locked up in a house and assaulted by the accused, and on 24 April, both Ashraf and Javed were rescued from Talapady. The accused had demanded money, original property documents for the property in Manjeshwar from the families of both the victims and the duo were threatened by the culprits that if they don’t oblige with their demands, both will be killed”.

“It is known that Ashraf and Javed had requested one of the culprits, Iqbal to invest money in a company called MCT Trading, Toll Deal, cryptocurrency and Forex Trading. Ashraf and Javed had convinced Iqbal that he would get three times the return for his investments, following which Iqbal had invested Rs 27 lakhs. In order to invest the money in that deal, Iqbal had borrowed Rs 5 lakhs from Yakoob, the other accused in this case. It is learnt that from the profits, Ashraf and Javed had to pay Rs 99 lakhs to Iqbal. However, Ashraf and Javed could arrange the payment of only Rs 10 lakhs”, added the Police Commissioner.

He further said, “A year passed, but Ashraf couldn’t pay Iqbal the remaining money, in the meantime, Javed was kidnapped. Faced with a huge loss and out of anger, Iqbal hired Umar Nawaf to kidnap, both Ashraf and Javed, and Umar Nawaf and his gang committed the crime successfully. As per police records, Umar Nawaf is a habitual offender with ten cases registered against him in police stations,, including murder, robbery, and he is also known to be the main accused in the ‘Target Ilyas’ case. One of the arrested person has tested positive for coronavirus and is now in isolation, he will be taken into custody after recovery”. DCPs Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar were present during the press meet.