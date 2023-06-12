Cops Arrest 9 Persons Involved in Andar Bahar Gambling at a Surathkal Lodge

Cops Arrest 9 Persons Involved in Andar Bahar Gambling at the ‘Papillon Bar & Restaurant Cum Lodging in Surathkal vicinity

Mangaluru: On Sunday 11 June night the Surathkal Police station personnel raided Papillon Bar & Restaurant with attached lodging near Srinivas College, Mukka, in the Surathkal vicinity, and arrested nine persons who were involved in the Andhar Bahar Card/Gambling one of the lodging rooms, and arrested seven persons who were playing the card, and also two lodging staff, including the lodge manager.

The arrested persons involved in the card game are- Lal Sab (31-Mulki); Amir Ganisab (31)-Mulki; Dastagiri sab (32)-Mulki; Siddanna (47)-Mulki; Mohammed Rafiq ( 34)-; Parashurama (29) Jitendra Hirasingh ( 34); Lodge Manager Babu Chandra Shekar ( 62)-Udupi; and Rakshith ( 23)-Udupi. The police confiscated Rs 26,020 in cash; nine mobile phones, an Ertiga Car; and bundles of playing cards.

A case is registered under 47/2023 Col 79, 80 KP Act. The operation was carried out under Mangalore Police ACP Manoj Kumar Nayak, along with Surathkal police PSI Malikarjun, HC 580 Rajesh, HC 655 Ajith, HC 646 Annappa, PC Dilipand PC 881 Basava Sankara, among others.

