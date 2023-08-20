Cops Arrest a 59-year-old Man for Storing Illegal Gas Cylinders in a Small Room in Alake

Mangaluru: A man was arrested for illegally storing gas cylinders in a room located next to Gas Light & Services Centre shop near Alake Masjid in the City. The arrested is identified as Shaikh Ashraf Uddin (59), a resident of Shaikh Garden Building, near New Chitra talkies.



He was arrested for illegally storing 26 gas cylinders in various sizes including three Indane and HP gas cylinders. A case in this connection is registered at Mangaluru East police station.

BAJPE POLICE ARREST TWO PERSONS FOR STEALING THREE COWS

On 19 August 2023, the Bajpe police arrested two persons for stealing three cows in Yedapadavu in the Bajpe area. The arrested are identified as Irfan (30), a resident of Badria Nagar, Malar, Pavoor village, Ullal and Mohammed Arif alias Pucheri Arif (32), from Sangabettu village, Siddakatte, Bantwal Taluk.



As per the police, the Three cows were reportedly stolen in the night on 14 August 2023. The police also seized a Maruti Swift car worth Rs 5 lakhs in this connection. A case has been registered at Bajpe police station under 120/2023 ol 379 IPC and Col 4, 5, 12 of Karnataka Cow Slaughter Act 2022.

