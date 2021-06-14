Spread the love



















Cops Arrest Duo and Seize 51 gms Ganja & 2 gms MDMA in their Possession

Mangaluru: Seems like the Education Hub-Mangaluru is becoming a haven for drug peddlers and consumers, with a bunch of drug/ganja dealers being arrested by the police recently. And here we have yet another arrest made by the City North Police personnel where they confiscated ganja and 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), commonly known as ecstasy (E) or molly from their possession on Monday, 14 June.

The arrested persons are Ahammed Mohammed Musafa Al Mahamani (34) of Oman nationality, and Ram (22) from Himachal Pradesh. About 51 grams of ganja and 2 grams of MDMA was seized, and the duo were booked under NDPS Act.

L-R : Ram (22) and Ahammed Mohammed (34)

Briefing the media persons, Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Ahammed had traveled to India on a tourist visa and had visited Goa recently. From Goa he had come down to Mangaluru, where he developed health issues, and was undergoing physiotherapy treatment at a private hospital in the City. Ahammed was caught with Ram at Golden Plaza Hotel on Light House Hill Road, Mangaluru. Since Ahammed passport has expired he will be booked under Passport Act. Further investigation will continue as to from whom they got the ganja and MDMA”.

