Cops Arrest Five in a Bid to Murder a Man Travelling in Car at Adyar Padavu in City

Mangaluru: Recalling the attempt to murder a man, named Mohammed Riaz who was traveling in a car at Adyar Padavu\, in the outskirts of Mangaluru on 10 December 2021, the police have succeeded in arresting five persons in that incident and have been produced to court. The five arrested are identified as Pareekshit (21) residing near Padu post office, Bondatila village; Ganesh (24), resident of Kapettu site, Bondantila village; Chetan Kumar (21) from Bantukatta-Padu; Keerthiraj (23), Kattinja site-Padu, Bondantila; and Suveeth (20), Rangapade, Neermarga.

Mohammed Riaz (40), resident of Adyar Padavu in Mangaluru taluk was going in his Maruti Ritz car from Mallur to his home at Adyar Padavu at around 7.30 pm on 10 December 2021 when about seven men waylaid by parking a motorbike and ane more vehicle across the road. When Riaz had stopped his car, the gang smashed the car’s headlight and bumper with a cricket bat and iron rod. Riaz was then dragged out of his car and was assaulted with bat, rod and beer bottles, resulting in serious injuries to his head and right eye. He was quickly admitted to Highland Hospital in the City. On the basis of a complaint filed by Riaz’s younger brother, Abdul Rehman, the police had booked a case under different sections of the Indian Penal Code that was registered in Mangaluru rural police station.

Police commissioner N Shashi Kumar briefing the media at Rosario College ground after the MLC election vote count said, “The five arrested who had close contact with Riaz, had prior clashes with Riaz on past issues. We have come to know that Riaz has cases against him in five different police stations in which three cases are under Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act and other two cases. Based on the evidence, we have filed a case on Riaz at the Kadri East Police Station under the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act. We have learnt from the accused that Riaz used to supply women for prostitution from Mandya, Hassan and other district, and also Riaz used to supply inter-faith women. We will investigate further into this prostitution racket, and will arrest peopel involved in it”.

Police Commissioner further said, “On 11 December, one of our investigating officers along with the complainant, Abdul Rehman, reached the spot of the crime where the Ritz car bearing No. KA19 MG1174 referred above was found. An inquest was conducted in the presence of witnesses. The car was found damaged and glass pieces of the front headlight were recovered. Under the front seat of the car, a pair of ladies footwear was found which was also recorded and taken into possession”.