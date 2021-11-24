Cops Arrest Four Culprits Accused in Minor Rape Murder Case at a Tile Factory near Vamanjoor

Mangaluru: Recalling the incident which took place on 21 November 2021, where a minor girl’s body was found dumped in a drain at Parari in Ulaibettu near Vamanjoor at RajTile factory. The deceased was the daughter of a factory worker, and it was learnt that the girl had gone missing since 4 pm on Sunday, 21 November. Police had done a massive search in the surrounding areas, including the premises of the tile factory where the girl’s father works, to find more clues for the death of an innocent minor girl. Police had suspected that the girl might have been murdered by someone working at the factory, and also the parents in their complaint expressed suspicions that the culprit may have been a factory labourer known to them.

On the basis of the complaint, the police on a quick operation detained several people working at the tile factory for questioning. Since it was Sunday, only a few were working among the 30 plus employees. Based on prima facie evidence, the police had registered a case of murder, and a thorough investigation was launched. Three days later, the police have been successful in cracking the case, where they have arrested four culprits for the death of the minor girl.

Briefing the media persons, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The police have been successful in solving the murder case of a minor girl executed by four employees of Raj Tile Factory in Ullaibettu naerVamanjoor Mangaluru. The arrested accused are Muneem Singh, Manish Tirki, Mukesh Singh and Jayban alias Jay Singh, all from Jharkhand in Northern India. We have come to know that Raj Tile Factory apart from adults has been employing children from other states. The minor girl who was murdered was the daughter of a couple working at the tile factory, hailing from Simdega district in Jharkhand. The couple had four children, who were working for the factory for two years, and their deceased child was eight years old”.

The Police Commissioner further said, “It is learnt that the young girl had gone to play with other children on Sunday, but since she never returned her parents went looking for her and found her dead in a nearby drain around 6 pm. Based on the complaint by the child’s parents , the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. To crack down this case four teams were formed by the police, and through a thorough investigation through CCTV cameras and interrogation, the police found that a 21 year old youth from Panna district, Madhya Pradesh, along with another 20-year-old youth from Madhya Pradesh, another man of 33 years from Ranchi district, Jharkhand and one more 20 years old youth from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh, were involved in the crime. We found out while three of them were working as coolies at Raj Tile factory, the fourth person employed in Puttur had visited them on Sunday”

“We have now learnt that two of the accused had in the past invited the girl into their room many times by offering her candies and other goodies, and indulged in sexual atrocities. On Sunday afternoon, when the girl went out to play with her friends, these four culprits by force took the girl into the room by covering her mouth with a cloth, after which they raped her in turns. During the sexual act, while the girl was crying out of pain due to bleeding, one of the culprits killed her, following which they dumped her body in a nearby drainage. To show their innocence, the culprits also joined the girl’s parents when they went looking for their child. The accused are under judicial custody, and further investigation is on, ” added Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.