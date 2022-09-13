Cops Arrest Four Persons for Damaging CCTV Camera using a Tipper-The CCTV was installed near a place to monitor illegal sand mining

Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested four persons on charges of totally damaging a CCTV camera and also the fence erected to prevent illegal sand mining near Someshwar sea shore. The district administration had installed the CCTV Camera on survey number 68/7 government Poramboku land in Someshwar of Ullal taluq, to check illegal sand extraction.

The incident took place on 10 September, but the complaint was lodged by Ullal taluk revenue officer on Monday, 12 September. The complaint was delayed by two days due to holidays in between. Along with the four accused, the police have also confiscated the tipper used for the mining, and also used to damage the CCTV camera.

The accused are Suraj from Sainagar resident Sooraj, Iqbal from Mudipu, Akhil from Talapady and Prajwal from Someshwar. The total damage of the camera is estimated at over Rs 75,000.

The four accused reportedly had smashed the CCTV camera to smithereens by getting a tipper in a reverse direction to ram against it. A case has been registered against the illegal sand extraction based on a complaint filed by Mangaluru B Hobli to Ullal revenue inspector Manjunath

