Cops Arrest Man for Alleged Molesting, Assault & Robbing Lady at Unisex Saloon

Cops Arrest a Man for Alleged Molesting, Assault & Robbing Lady at Unisex Saloon
Mangaluru: According to sources, Abdul Dawood Attavara, Mangaluru has been arrested for alleged Molesting, Assault, and Robbery of Rs 14,000 from a lady in Kadri, Mangaluru, happened on 1 July 2021 at Bliss Signature Unisex Saloon, located near Mallikatta Ground/Kadri, Mangaluru.
A case has been registered against Abdul in Women Police Station, Mangaluru. Abdul was produced before the Magistrate and has been sent to judicial custody, as per the police report.
Could also be that those girls working there tried to extort money from the guy. I have been to bliss for pedicures and some of those north east girls there pass lewd comments in their native tongue but I can decipher what they say from their body language. Honey trapping is common nowadays after lockdown. Better to install cameras everywhere to prove who is right or wrong.