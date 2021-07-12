Cops Arrest Man for Alleged Molesting, Assault & Robbing Lady at Unisex Saloon

Spread the love



















Cops Arrest a Man for Alleged Molesting, Assault & Robbing Lady at Unisex Saloon

Mangaluru: According to sources, Abdul Dawood Attavara, Mangaluru has been arrested for alleged Molesting, Assault, and Robbery of Rs 14,000 from a lady in Kadri, Mangaluru, happened on 1 July 2021 at Bliss Signature Unisex Saloon, located near Mallikatta Ground/Kadri, Mangaluru.

A case has been registered against Abdul in Women Police Station, Mangaluru. Abdul was produced before the Magistrate and has been sent to judicial custody, as per the police report.

