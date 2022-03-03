Cops Arrest Man for Entering Mosque & Threatening the Spiritual Leader

Mangaluru : As per the Bantwal police, they have taken a 60-year-old man into custody on charges of trespass and criminal intimidation. The man had illegally entered a mosque and reportedly threatened to kill the spiritual leader at the mosque.

According to police probing the matter, the accused is Babu Poojary, a daily wager. Poojary reportedly arrived on a two-wheeler at Mohiuddeen Juma Masjid, Mithabail, B Mooda village, entered the masjid and asked for the religious leader.

Complainant Abdul Salam, who noticed Poojary entering the mosque, questioned the accused about his presence. In reply, the accused said he had come to kill the spiritual leader and they could do nothing about it. A knife was also found in the two-wheeler that the accused had arrived in.

The Bantwal town police were informed, and they rushed to the spot and picked up the accused. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 448 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and is under investigation.