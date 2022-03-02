Cops Arrest Man for Sexual Harassment of a Girl & Remanded to Judicial Custody

Mangaluru: As per sources from the women’s police station in Mangaluru, the police have arrested Pawan Shetty, aged 33 from Madoor Village near Kotekar in the outskirts of Mangaluru, who has been accused of sexually harassing a girl.

Following up on the complaint about sexual harassment of the said girl received by the police, he had been registered on 23 February 2022 under Cr No 23/3022 US : 376, and 4, 6 POSCO Act . But the accused has been absconding since then, however, on Tuesday 1 March, the police succeeded in tracing him and took him into custody and produced him in the court, following which he was remanded to judicial custody.

Further investigation is on.