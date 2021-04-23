Spread the love



















Cops Arrest Man on Extortion and Threat to Businessman of Kerala Origin

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Police Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “We have arrested a man on Thursday, 22 April, in connection with the extortion and threat made to a businessman named Haneef, an origin of Kerala. The arrested person is 33-year-old Divya Darshan from Falnir in the City. We have learnt that Divya Darshan had called Haneef to a flat located in Kadri saying that Haneef’s life was under threat, therefore kept him under house arrest for nearly two months. Divya Darshan and his associates threatened Haneef and demanded money twice on two different occasions- the first time they demanded Rs 30 lakhs and the second time demanded Rs 55 lakhs”.

Police Commissioner further said, “It has come to our notice that Divya Darshan had also taken possession of a Blue colour Jaguar car from Haneef on the pretext of settling a dispute with his brother and kept that car in his custody. However, Haneef who was in Dubai and when he came to Mangaluru on a business trip to secure a license for bauxite mining, Divya Darshan made a point to get in touch with Haneef. The accused had claimed that he had contacts with influential and high profile people and thus extorted money from Haneef. In the meantime, Haneef had already registered a complaint against Divya Darshan at Kadri East Police station. Police are on the look out for Divya Darshan’s associates and they will be nabbed soon”.

DCPs Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar were also present during the press meet.