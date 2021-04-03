Spread the love



















Cops Arrest Nine Accused Involved in Serial Dacoity at Moodbidri, Gurpur and Bajpe

Mangaluru: On the outset, kudos to the police personnel for quickly nabbing nine persons involved in serial dacoity that took place a few days ago in the areas of Moodbidri, Bajpe and Gurpur. The gang who had arrived in two cars had looted houses and motorists during the wee hours a couple of days ago. dacoits attacked two houses near Moodbidri and smashed the windshield of a car that was parked nearby. The gang also looted a two-wheeler rider. All these incidents have occurred between 2 am to 5 pm on March 31. The dog squad and fingerprints experts had visited the spot and under investigation, the police under the supervision of ACP Mahesh Kumar, Sudeep Kumar- Sub Inspector (Moodbidri), Dinesh Kumar- Circle Inspector, among others were successful in nabbing nine culprits on 1 and 2 April 2021.



During a press meet held at Police Commissioner Conference room, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “My sincere compliments to our brave policemen who acted quick and arrested the accused before they could loot and harm more people. On 1 April at 8 pm, police arrested Abdul Rafooq (24) and Ramamurthy (23); and on 2 April at 10 am the police arrested seven more, namely-Ashraf Peardy (27), Santhosh (24), Naveed (36), Ramanand N Shetty (48), Suman (24), Siddique (27) and Ali Koya. All these persons were involved in dacoity cases between mid-March till 31 March 2021, where they had struck 4 times in Moodbidri, 1 in Mulky, 2 times in Bajpe”.

“There have been many cases recorded against them. Rafook has 12 prior cases against him in Uppinangadi police station; Ramamurthy -8 cases in Arehalli P S; Ashraf- 9 cases in Punjalkatte P S; Santhosh- 9 cases in Punjalkatte P S; Siddique- 7 cases in Bengaluru Vijayanagara P S; Suman-7 cases in Moodabidri P S; Ramananda Shetty- 7 in Moodabidri P S; Ali Koya- 8 in Moodabidri P S; and Naveed- 1 in Moodabidri P S. We have confiscated- 1 Innova car worth Rs 12 lakh; 1 Tata Zest car worth Rs 7 lakh; 1 Maruthi Swift car worth Rs 6 lakh; 1 auto rickshaw worth Rs 1.5 lakh; 11 mobile phones worth Rs 52 thousand; 4 two-wheelers worth Rs 1.20 lakh; 1 Air Gun worth Rs 1 lakh; and jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh- all total value of Rs 32.22 lakh”, added Police Commissioner.

“Apart from the above, we have taken into possession from the dacoits, knives, rods, 2 swords, a packet of chilli powder, wooden sticks which they had used during robbery and attacks on motorists. During thorough interrogation, we have gathered all the required information from the arrested persons, and 15 more culprits involved in these activities will be nabbed soon. It is learnt that there could be around 30 to 35 in this gang. I would like to compliment ACP Mahesh Kumar, Sudeep Kumar- Sub Inspector (Moodbidri), Dinesh Kumar- Circle Inspector, Head Constable Mahommed Hussain, Police constables, namely Akhil Ahmed, Sujjan, Santhosh, Basavaraj Patil, Yashawanth Kumar, Shivaraj, Narasimha, Pradeep from Moodbidri, Bajpe and Mulki police stations”, said N Shashi Kumar.

“The arrested gang members swear they had made dacoity, robbery and HBT as their income, and few were also involved in cattle theft. All these crimes were committed to loot money to pay their loans or to live a high lifestyle and travel to Goa or other destinations for fun. Usually, they try for HBT but when they find out that family members are in large numbers, they turn to dacoity. The arrested members have confessed that they also carried out a raid on godowns of areca nut businessmen in search of black money but their efforts were all in vain. The gang was also involved in crimes in Bengaluru rural, Bengaluru urban, Mysuru, Chitradurga, Hassan and other districts. One of the accused had also stolen a licensed pistol from Hassan district, and we are further investigating this. Recently, the gang also injured a woman in Sauthadka, Kokkada after tying up her husband and looted gold from the woman,” added Police Commissioner.

Police Commissioner further said, “All these crimes were committed during the wee hours, and they mostly looted farmhouses and estate owners’ homes located very close to the Highways, since they know that in such estate homes there will always be just two people, like a husband and wife- and they target such homes. All these crimes were committed post lockdown since during lockdown they couldn’t try their robbery in these homes since children were at home including other family members. These dacoits had kept an eye on all these homes for a long time, and when the time came they got into action. But we are glad that we have apprehended a bunch of them, and many more will be in the police net soon”.

DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar, ACP Mahesh Kumar, Sudeep Kumar- Sub Inspector (Moodbidri), Dinesh Kumar- Circle Inspector (Moodbidri) were present during the press meet.