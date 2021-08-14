Cops Arrest One, Recover Rs 41 Lakh Worth Mobile Phones in the MapleX- an Apple Showroom Theft

Spread the love



















Cops Arrest One, Recover Rs 41 Lakh Worth Mobile Phones in the MapleX- an Apple Showroom located on Balmatta Main Road in the City

Mangaluru: Recalling the robbery that took place on 5 July 2021, where Thieves had broken into MapleX, the exclusive showroom for Apple products, located at Balmatta Main Road in the City, decamping with items, including expensive iPhones approximately worth Rs 70 lakh, of which the police have been successful in nabbing one out of the two culprits involved in that theft. It may be recalled, thieves had barged into the premium showroom back in 2015 and decamped with items approximately worth Rs 20 lakh. Later, three persons of Nepal origin were arrested in connection with the theft.

The arrested accused in the 5 July MapleX iphone showroom theft hails from Maharashtra, who was nabbed in Mumbai by Mangaluru police. As many as 40 mobile phones worth Rs 41 lakh were also seized from his possession. It is learnt that two people were involved in the theft and one is yet to be caught, while the arrested person now has over 9 cases registered against him in Mumbai.

In appreciation of the efforts put in by the police team in cracking and nabbing the accused in this 5 July theft case, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar reawarded Rs 10,000 to the police team

