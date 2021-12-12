Cops Arrest Shop Owner in Kinnigoli for Sexually Harassing a Lady Customer

Mangaluru: As per sources from the Mulky police, they have arrested a shop owner for sexually harassing a lady customer who had come to buy footwear from his shop, on Sunday, 12 December. As per the complaint lodged by the woman, she had visited the footwear store located at Talipady in Kinnigoli on Sunday afternoon. It is learnt that the woman tried on several pairs of footwear but she was not happy with the varieties.

The footwear shop owner, Shamshuddin, however showed her different varieties of footwear, but still she didn’t like any of them. Saying to her that he would show better varieties of footwear, he led her into a compartment located inside the store, where he allegedly sexually harassed by groping her. The panicked woman then lodged a complaint in the Mulky police and the police lodged a case against the shop owner, and took the owner into custody, by registering a case against him.