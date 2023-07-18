Cops Arrest Three Persons Involved in Matka Gambling at Urwa Junction

Mangaluru: Based on a tip-off that matka gambling was going on at the Urwa Junction, the police personnel of Urwa Police Station sprung into action, and arrested three people who were involved in the said gambling.

The arrested persons are identified as Anil Shetty and Deepak Shetty and Anil Shetty, both residents of Kodical in Mangaluru and Girish Rai, a resident of Vamanjoor, in the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The Urwa police have registered a case under Karnataka Police Act, and further investigation is on.

