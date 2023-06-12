Cops Arrest Two Persons Possessing 20 gms Methamphetamine Drug

Cops Arrest Two Persons Possessing 20gms Methamphetamine Drugs, who was trying to sell near the Nethilapadavu Site Kambla area near Konaje on Sunday 11 June and seize the drug, a Suzuki Access scooter and other items, a total value of Rs 1,06,500

Mangaluru: Noticing the Drug trafficking/consumption in DK and Mangaluru Home Minister G Parameshwara, who during his recent visit to the coastal districts, at a meeting held at Police Commissioner’s Hall had instructed the Top Cop Kuldeep Kumar R Jain and his police personnel that they should bring a STOP to DRUGS in DK/Mangaluru by 15 August 2023. However, it looks like there is no end to drugs/ganja dealing in this education hub- Mangaluru.

On Sunday 11 June, the Konaje police under PSI Ashok and his team based on a tip-off arrested two persons who were trying to sell Methamphetamine Drug, near the Nethilapadavu Site Kambla area, and seized 20 gms of the said drug, a Suzuki Access scooter bearing Reg No KA 19 HD 0392 used by the accused, and other items, a total value of Rs 1,06,500.

The arrested persons are- Abdul Rasheed Moideen (41) of KC Road, Ullal, and P Areef aka Haris (40) also from Ullal. The operation was carried on with the direction from Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, along with DCPs Dinesh Kumar and Anshu Kumar, led by Konaje Police station personnel- Nagaraj S, Ashok, Naveen, Manjappa, Shivakumar, Purushotham, Chandrakanth, Anil Kumar, Bara Badigera, Hemanth Kumar, among others.

