Cops Arrest Youth for Pulling Minor Girl’s Hand & Touching Her Chest

Mangaluru: As per the police report a youth was arrested for pulling a minor girl’s hand and touching her chest on Saturday 25 December, near Talapady, in the outskirts of Mangaluru. The arrested is identified as Mustafa S/o Ibrahim, a resident of Hosabettu Manjeshwar.

As per the police, the accused was riding a Honda Activa motorbike bearing Reg No KL 14 P 6400, when he had touched the girl. A case was filed under IPC section 354 and POCSO at Ullal police station.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old girl had also come to the police station and filed a complaint against the same accused of harassing her on Friday before fleeing away.