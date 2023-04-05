Cops Book 1640 IMV Cases between 1-4 April & Earn Rs 6.51 lakh from Fines

Mangaluru City Traffic Cops Book 1640 Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Cases between 1-4 April 2023 & Earn Rs 6.51 lakh from Fines. Violators were slapped with hefty fines for using Shrill Horns and for having a tinted glass.

Effective 4 April 2023, under the direction of Police Commissioner Kuldeep R Jain, four-wheelers have to park PARALLEL on the road stretch from Dr Ambedkar Circle via Balmatta road to Hampankatta.

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Traffic Police are getting tough on motorists for violating traffic rules, under the direction of the new Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumara R Jain. Violations like not wearing helmets, triple riding, not wearing seat belts, illegal parking etc, and including buses/trucks using shrill horns and vehicles with tinted glass. In the Ullal area, traffic police removed 130 shrill horns in three days between 31 March-2 and April.

One thing about our local bus drivers is that they have no shame, even after they have been fined by the traffic cops for using loud/shrill horns, they still repeat the same offence. The increasing number of traffic violations has sent the cops on overdrive as they penalized these drivers during the busy rush hours for honking and using loud horns-thereby raking in big bucks in fines. The cops didn’t heed any excuses put forth to them by the bus drivers or conductors, instead coolly punched in the license plate numbers and issued violation tickets.

The traffic police under the direction of police commissioner Kuldeep R Jain and DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dinesh Kumar checked horn volumes of buses at various busy locations in the City. Vehicles found exceeding the permissible sound levels were told to pay a fine, and their horns were removed by the cops. Cops said the larger objective of the drive is to check noise pollution. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Top Cop and DCP said ” Lately we have been receiving complaints from the educational institutions, hospitals, religious places and citizens about loud honking by the bus drivers. Normally drivers don’t honk at intersections, especially when they see a traffic cop. As a result, we are forced to do surprise checks and stop vehicles, take them to the side of the road, test their horns and then take action. It is a laborious and time-consuming task, however, we took the initiative to check on the shrill horns used by these buses. We have started keeping strict vigil against the use of shrill horns and we will undertake such drives frequently. We will not adhere to any excuses given by the motorists when they are caught, instead simply issue them a fine ticket, no matter what”

Each bus found to be using horns with a frequency above 75 decibels was fined. The police inspected the frequency of the horn sounds using a sound level meter.

While complimenting the Police Commissioner and DCP for doing a fantastic job in cracking down on traffic rules violators, only then can we bring the noise pollution of this shrill noise down. Already each one is under terrible stress driving and riding and walking on Mangaluru roads. We hear frequent shrill or musical horns mostly from these private buses, and they also use them in silent zones and even at late night. Hearing those horns many have experienced severe heartbeats due to sudden high-decibel noise exposure. This already creates a serious mental and physical disturbance in the human population. So shrill horns should be banned and severe fines and punishment be given to drivers who use them. Mangaluru Traffic Police awake ….Arise! Bring peace to Mangalureans!

Traffic Police Crack Down on Vehicles Having Tinted Glass Windows

Despite the ruling of the Supreme Court of India, tinted glasses in vehicles continue to be used with impunity in the City with many vehicles were seen plying on the roads with tinted glasses. According to a Supreme Court ruling in 2012, except for VIPs and VVIPs, the use of tinted glasses in vehicles is not permitted. However, we have been witnessing an increasing number of vehicles using tinted glasses. Taking note of this, the top cop had also included a crackdown on those vehicles having tinted windows. Motorists are likely to find their commute within the city punctuated by traffic police flagging them down for verification of documents and other enforcement drives.

