Cops Book Case against VR Sudheer Rao of Mangaluru for Cheating Job Aspirants

Mangaluru: It is really sad to note that even after there have been quite a few cheating cases against fraudsters who promise jobs in foreign countries, seats in medical or engineering colleges here etc, people are still not careful with whom they are dealing.

Here is a recent incident where the Bantwal Town police have booked a case against a resident of Mangaluru accusing him of cheating a few job aspirants of a job in Bulgaria, the 16th largest country in Europe.

In the complaint, Nelly Leena Monteiro, a resident of Kallige village of Bantwal, said that V.R. Sudheer Rao, a resident of Bejai New Road, Mangaluru offered jobs in Bulgaria to her sons. Rao had taken Rs 2.83 lakh on 22 February 2023, followed by Rs 84,950, Rs 71,000, Rs 60,000, Rs 16,000, Rs 49,000, Rs 2,500, Rs 2,100, and Rs 45,000. Rao had even called Ms Monteiro’s sons to Mumbai, where he once again took Rs15,600 on 19 March 2023. Rao then left the place by telling that he would bring jackets for use in Bulgaria. Rao’s mobile phone has been switched off and he was inaccessible, she said.

Ms Monteiro has sought action against Rao for cheating her of Rs 6.3 lakh. The police registered a case under Sections 417 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and are searching for Sudheer Rao.

