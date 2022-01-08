Cops Book Case on Muslim Groom for Dressing as ‘Koragajja’- a Revered Tulunadu God



Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada police registered a case against a groom and the family members of the bride, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a wedding ceremony. According to complainant Chethan, a resident of Vitlapadnoor village in Bantwal taluk, groom Umarulla Bashith from Uppala in Kerala, had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, by dressing up as Koragajja, a revered demigod in Tulunadu. The complainant had stated “In an attempt to disrupt the peace in society, the video of the dance was circulated on social media. Such incidents may cause disharmony in society, hence, proper legal action should be taken against the bridegroom, the family members of the bride, and his friends for hurting religious sentiments, disrupting social harmony, and creating enmity between the religions,”.

“Bashith arrived at the house of his bride by wearing Koragajja’s costumes, while his friends danced beside him in Salethoor at Kolnad village in Bantwal. This not only hurts the sentiments of Hindus, but also leads to communal unrest in society,” he stated. The video of the incident has gone viral, and it may lead to communal tension, the complainant stated, and urged the police to initiate legal action against Bashith, his friends and the family members of the bride.

Accordingly, Vittal police have registered a case under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295 of the IPC (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class). VHP and Bajrang Dal activists tried to stage a protest in front of the bride’s house in Salethoor. However, police detained them. Members of the saffron organizations alleged that the incident was part of a series of instances aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. VHP district secretary Shivanand Mendon demanded that the police take stringent action against the accused.

It is learnt that Bantwal BJP SC Morcha president Keshava Daipala too filed a complaint against Azeez in Vittal police station alleging ‘caste abuse’. BJP Mandal general secretary Ravish Shetty; Yuva Morcha mandal president Pradeep Ajjibettu; Kolandau Manashakti Kendra president Shivaprasad Shetty; Saffron groups leaders Pushparaj Chowta, Vinod Patla, Anand Poojary Mave, Krishna Prasad Shetty Malar,Lohith Kelagina Agari, Nagesh Shetty Kodangai, Abhishek Rai, Nagaraj Alva, Ramesh Shetty Karaje, Manoj, among others were present.