Cops Book Cases against 12 Private Buses for Blocking FREE LEFT on City Roads

Mangaluru: Despite repeated cautions from traffic police and training sessions for drivers, many city private buses end up blocking the ‘FREE LEFT’ at various junctions and city roads, causing inconvenience to motorists. During a special drive conducted by City Traffic police during the weekend under the direction of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, following complaints received from the public during Phone-In and a couple of other programmes, they booked 12 cases on private city buses which were obstructing the free flow of traffic at various junctions.

At most junctions and intersections, the provision of free left fails to streamline the traffic flow with motorists heading straight or taking a right turn, occupying the free lane meant for vehicles taking a left turn, as they wait at signals. And in most instances, the buses are seen to be culprits choking the free left lane. At a couple of places where barricades are set up to demarcate the free left with a warning, this appears to have failed to discipline drivers. The situation at the signals gets more aggravated during peak hours as cars and bikes intending to go left are unable to use the free lane. “Private heavy vehicles are the ones occupying these free left lanes and not allowing vehicles stuck behind them to proceed. We have to wait until the signal turns green and they move ahead,” complained Anthony D’souza, an SUV driver

Though there is a rule to make way for vehicles which want to take a free left turn at signals, it’s not followed at any signal in the city. Many times I have noticed that it’s not possible to take a free left turn as traffic is very haphazard on major arterial roads at places like PVS Circle, Dr B R Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle, Bendorewell junction, Lalbagh Signal and KSRTC Junction. A case in point is the Lalbagh Signal on MG Road in the heart of the city. Motorists who go towards Lady Hill cannot pass the signal easily during peak hours though it is a straight road. KSRTC and private buses take a right turn towards Bejai block, the entire road and vehicles are unable to move towards Lady Hill. On the other side of the road, motorists cannot take a left turn to Bejai easily as heavy vehicles moving towards PVS Circle pile up at the signal.

The same is the situation near Jyothi Circle, where the buses coming from Lighthouse Road and going towards Kankanady/Ullal stay on the free left blocking the vehicles coming from LHH road and going towards Bunts hostel etc. Similarly is the case near Bendoorwell junction buses coming from Kankanady/Falnir road and going towards Pumpwell/Padil/Ullal stay on the free left blocking vehicles going towards Balmatta/Bendore.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Police Commissioner Kuldeep R Jain said, ” We were receiving numerous complaints about private city buses obstructing the free flow of traffic at certain spots in the City. Such drives against private buses blocking the free flow of traffic will be continued and I urge the motorists to adhere to traffic rules strictly and not get into trouble with the law”

How can one drive or ride in such an unorganised city? The irony is that it’s happening in the so-called Smart City, A similar problem exists in PVS Circle too. Vehicles moving from MG Road towards Hampankatta have a herculean task to take a free left towards Bunts Hostel. or vehicles going on KS Rao Road near Kodialbail towards M G Road. The biggest offenders are public transport buses, both private and KSRTC. In their hurry to be the first past the signal, bus drivers block the free left, forcing motorists who want to use it, to wait till they move. Traffic police on the spot are helpless spectators.

Mangaluru City Traffic Police has been adding new traffic signals, by installing traffic lights and other methods under the smart city project, however, the motorists, especially bus drivers, remain ignorant. At certain points having a free left on roads is very necessary for an easy flow of traffic and if not followed, it could lead to chaos. However, there should be proper demarcation and control of the traffic system.

