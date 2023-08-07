Cops Book Cases against 40 Shops under COPTA for Selling Tobacco Products near Educational Institutes

Cops Book Cases against 40 Shops under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 or COTPA, 2003 (which is an Act of Parliament of India enacted in 2003 to prohibit the advertisement of, and to provide for the regulation of trade and commerce in, and production, supply and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products in India) Selling Tobacco Products within 100 metres from Educational Institutions



Mangaluru: As part of the anti-drugs campaign, the city police on Saturday and Sunday, started the drive by booking cases against shop owners near educational institutions under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation Mangaluru Police book 40 shop owners for COTPA violation, among the 192 tobacco shops during their check.

During the raids conducted simultaneously under all the police station limits of the Commissionerate, the police searched a total of 192 shops, which were within 100 metres of an educational institution police after finding cigarettes, gutka and other tobacco products, the owners were booked under COTPA and levied a fine. They were warned against storing and selling tobacco products hereafter. Following recent directions by Home Minister G. Parameshwara to root out drugs in the Coastal Karnataka region, the Mangaluru City police started the campaign against the consumption, possession and sale of cannabis and other narcotic drugs.

Activists dealing with the anti-drug campaign had asked police to effectively enforce COTPA by which students will not get hold of cigarettes and other tobacco products, which are a gateway to drug consumption. The Police Commissioner said that COTPA enforcement will go hand-in-hand with the anti-drug campaign of the city police. “We will continue to hold surprise visits to the shops and book them under COTPA,” he said and added that cases will also be booked against those found smoking in public places. “The action will continue till shops stop selling tobacco products,” he said.

