Cops Bust Illegal Cricket Betting Racket in City – Six Bookies Arrested

Mangaluru: The CCB and the Economic and Narcotic Crime police arrested Six persons in connection with IPL cricket betting on May 4.

The arrested have been identified as Vikram Kumpala and Dhanpal Shetty from Krishnapura, Kamalesh from Suratkal (native of Rajasthan), Harish Shetty from Mumbai, Prethesh alias Preetham from Ashoknagar and Avinash from Urwa Marigudi.

The accused through Lotus Book 247 and Star App had created bank accounts in Axis Bank, Karnataka Bank and HDFC Bank and were collecting money from people online. The CCB police got into action and arrested Vikram Kumpala on April 21 and continued their investigation. On April 26, the accused Dhanpal Shetty and Kamalesh were also arrested. During interrogation, the accused revealed the names of the prime accused.

On April 30, the police arrested the prime accused Harish Shetty from Mumbai, Prethesh alias Preetham from Ashoknagar and Avinash from Urwa Marigudi. The police have seized Rs 20 lakhs from 20 accounts, Rs 3 lakh cash and 10 mobile phones used for the crime from their possession.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Sashi Kumar and under the guidance of DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar and DCP Crime and Traffic Vinay Gaokar, the operation was carried out by CCB Inspector Mahesh Prasad and team, E&NC PSI Satish M P and team.