Cops Crack Down on Shops Selling Cigarettes/Gutka in Vicinity of Educational Institutes

Mangaluru: Several small stalls and shops that sell tobacco in various forms within a 100-m radius of educational institutes were cracked down by a special team of police on Saturday 24 June. The motive was to curb the selling of cigarettes, gutka, that were sold in the vicinity of schools and colleges to stop students from taking in the addictive substances. The operation was held for hours in the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate. Cops focused mainly on City areas which comprise most of the educational institutes in the city.

As per police sources, a special and mass drive against the use of Cigarettes and Gutka in the vicinity of schools and colleges, across the city where a total of 348 shops and establishments were searched and 153 shops with cigarettes or Gutka or both. The shops were booked all under COTPA – Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and all were fined Rs 200 reach and were given a warning not to do so.

The act prohibits the selling of these products to persons under 18 years of age. Along with that it also prohibits the sale of these products within 100 metres of any educational institution. The cop’s effort was to take over all these shops so that the young generation is not drawn towards such addictions and focuses on seeking education mainly. “We had got many complaints by the citizens saying many of the pawn shops are selling tobacco and related products near educational institutions. Thus, we chalked out the plan to take strong action against all of them. This operation is a result of it.” said a senior police officer

The police also intend to carry out more such drives across the city. They want to eradicate all of these from the vicinity of educational institutions.

